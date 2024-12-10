ALTOONA, Pa. — Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO contests extradition to New York and is denied bail during court hearing.
Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO contests extradition to New York and is denied bail during court hearing
Man suspected of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO contests extradition to New York and is denied bail during court hearing.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 7:48PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.