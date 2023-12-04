DALLAS — A man suspected of killing four people, including a 1-year-old boy, and injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting at a Dallas home fatally shot himself during a chase with law enforcement several hours later, authorities said Monday.

Byron Carrillo, 21, fled the home after the shooting late Sunday afternoon and then stole a vehicle, authorities said. About four hours later, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one the suspect was driving on Interstate 35 in Austin, about 200 (321 kilometers) south of Dallas, and tried to pull him over, DPS said.

As Carrillo tried to evade the trooper, he hit a concrete barrier and crashed after taking an exit, the Department of Public Safety said. He then fled on foot behind a business and shot himself in a parking area, authorities said.

Officers responding to the home in the far southeast area of the city on Sunday found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was treated and released. Police said there was also a 13-year-old girl inside the home at the time of the shooting but she was not injured.

The Dallas County medical examiner's office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

Vanessa De La Cruz had dated Carrillo, and in October 2021, he was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for threatening her and Jose Lopez with a firearm in August 2021, according to court records.

Those cases were still pending and his next court appearance was set for Tuesday, a spokeswoman with the Dallas County district attorney's office said.

Police said Carrillo had an ankle monitor but cut it off at some point before or immediately after the shooting.

Court records also show that Carrillo lived next door to the house where the shooting took place.

Dallas police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said that what led to the deadly shooting is still being investigated.

Police spelled the suspect's last name as Carillo but DPS and court records spelled it as Carrillo. Police spelled the 20-year-old victim's last name as DeLaCruz while the medical examiner's office spelled it as De La Cruz.

Police said that the Texas Rangers will investigate Carrillo's death.