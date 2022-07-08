Brooklyn Center police arrested a man who confessed to firing more than 130 shots outside an apartment building while with his family on July 4.

The suspect who lives in the building on the 5300 block of Russell Avenue N. on Thursday claimed responsibility for firing rounds and cooperated with police who were investigating the incident, Brooklyn Center police said.

Along with the spent casings, "there was also evidence that a shotgun was fired," a statement from police said.

Detectives obtained a signed search warrant for the suspect's apartment and a vehicle. They found four firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition while executing the warrant, police said.

The suspect, who has yet to be charged, was arrested on the scene and taken to the Hennepin County jail.

A day earlier in a different case, police recovered 75 spent casings in the parking lot of the Sonder House Apartments on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue N. Police went to the complex just after 1 a.m. Wednesday after getting calls about two groups of people shooting at each other.

Police tried to stop a vehicle that matched descriptions given by witnesses and seen leaving the area. The driver did not stop and a pursuit began, police said.

The driver fled to the 5600 block of East River Road in Fridley and ran from the vehicle on foot. He has not been caught.

Several apartments and vehicles sustained damage from fired bullets. Investigators also found another 25 spent casings at an different nearby apartment complex on Northway Drive east of Xerxes Avenue N.

No injuries have been reported from the shots fired at either location, police said.