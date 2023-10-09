A driver was arrested Friday on suspicion of DWI after he allegedly hit a construction worker in the right shoulder of Interstate 35 near Hinckley and then drove off.

The 64-year-old man was driving north through a construction zone in a GMC Acadia when he allegedly hit the 27-year-old construction worker late Friday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report. The man allegedly continued driving but was stopped and arrested near Moose Lake. Road conditions were dry, the patrol said.

State Patrol arrested the man on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while impaired and failing to stop after involvement in the collision, according to the roster of the Pine County jail, where he was booked. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The construction worker suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health-Sandstone.