WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A U.S. Marshals task force says a man has been arrested in Arkansas on a warrant related to a killing in Minnesota.
The Marshals Service's office in Tennessee said in a news release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a house in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Wednesday. The city sits across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.
Franklin had been wanted on a second-degree murder warrant stemming from an April 25 shooting death in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges. He was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Minnesota's resorts walk a fine line between safety and service
Anglers headed north will find the opener a very different affair from previous years.
Local
Waseca police officer who was shot in the head walks on his own
Arik Matson is recovering after being shot while pursing a suspect Jan. 6.
Variety
Corrections: Nearly 1,600 inmates released due to COVID-19
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says it's released nearly 1,600 inmates since March to help reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.
Coronavirus
Minnesota 'battle plan' addresses COVID-19 in long-term care
The plan includes more testing and health screening, using state stockpiles of personal protective equipment and greater coordination with local health care systems.
Coronavirus
Minnesota COVID-19 cases jump by 786 with 23 more deaths
Testing continues to ramp up, with 4,189 tests performed, which is an increase but so far state and private labs have not passed the 5,000 mark.