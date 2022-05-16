ALBERT LEA, Minn. — Authorities say a man suspected in the stabbings of three people in Albert Lea Monday morning has turned himself in to police.
First responders were called to an unknown emergency at an apartment complex after 8:30 a.m., police said. Two of the victims, ages 18 and 22, suffered critical wounds and were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. The condition of the third victim is not known.
The suspect showed up at the Albert Lea Law Enforcement Center about 11:30 a.m., police said. Authorities said he knew the people who were injured. the Albert Lea Tribune reported.
