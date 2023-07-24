The weekly races at Ogilvie Raceway ended with a close call for a man who's expected to survive after getting hit by a racing school bus.

On Saturday night, school buses whipped around the Ogilvie track as people whooped from the stands. Bus races are part of the weekly program at the raceway.

Video of Saturday's race shows one school bus losing control and skidding through the middle of the oval. As it careened into the grass, the bus hit a man.

Keisha Lucking of Mora saw the bus hit the man head-on, and she watched him go "flying."

"He didn't move afterwards, and he flew quite a ways," Lucking said.

Firefighters posted at the race rushed over, she said, but there was no ambulance on scene.

A statement posted on the Ogilvie Raceway Facebook page said the man was expected to leave the hospital soon. "He is recovering and should be going home soon," the Facebook post read, conveying a message from the man's family: "They appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers."

Lucking said the crash made her think a little more about the safety of going to races.

"You don't know if those railings are going to hold up," she said — what if a school bus came flying toward the stands?

"That's the chance you take when you go to events like that," she said. "Accidents happen on the road and off."