A 44-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in Fridley over the weekend.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Fridley police were called shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday after someone reported seeing a body on the BNSF Railway tracks at 79th Way NE.

Police found Jason Andrew Embertson, 44, no permanent address listed, dead on the westbound tracks.

The incident remained under investigation, but authorities said the victim’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a train.