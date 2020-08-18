MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old driver has struck and killed an elderly man on a sidewalk in Milwaukee, according to police.
It happened Monday afternoon on the city's near south side. The boy struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and then struck the 82-year-old man on the sidewalk.
The Milwaukee man was trapped underneath the car and had to be extricated. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police arrested the boy and a 25-year-old female passenger. The case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.
