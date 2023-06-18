NEW YORK — A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park, officials said.
The seriously injured dog was transported to a local animal clinic, where he was euthanized after the stabbing Saturday evening, police said.
According to the New York Daily News, an argument broke out between the man and the woman when the assailant's unleashed dog began biting at the woman's pit bull. As she tried to separate the dogs, the man pulled out a switchblade and stabbed the pit bull mix.
No arrests were made as of Sunday. An investigation was ongoing.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Shooting in St. Louis kills 1, injures 9 young people
An overnight shooting in a downtown St. Louis office building killed a 17-year-old and wounded nine other teenagers, the city's police commissioner said Sunday.
Nation
2 dead and 3 hurt -- including suspected shooter -- at Washington state music festival
Two people were killed and three others injured after police said a shooter began firing ''randomly" into a crowd at a Washington state campground that was hosting people attending a nearby music festival on Saturday night, police said.
Business
Heat wave triggers big storms, power outages in US Southeast, raises wildfire concerns in Southwest
Forecasters warned people celebrating Father's Day outdoors to take precautions as triple-digit temperatures prompted heat advisories across much of the southern U.S., triggered thunderstorms that knocked out power from Oklahoma to Mississippi and whipped up winds that raised wildfire threats in Arizona and New Mexico.
Nation
Man stabs pit bull to death in Central Park after argument between dog walkers
A man stabbed a pit bull to death following a quarrel with the dog's owner in New York City's Central Park, officials said.
Nation
Netflix hypes 'The Last Airbender,' 'One Piece' at starry fan event
Netflix gave audiences first looks at some planned and upcoming projects including ''Avatar: The Last Airbender,'' ''One Piece'' and the third season of ''Bridgerton'' at a fan event on Saturday.