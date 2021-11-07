VIENNA — A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.
Approximately 50 officers responded to the scene at a TK Maxx department store in Munich, the broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported.
The child was wounded on his neck and shoulder. He was transported to a hospital and police said his injuries are severe but not life-threatening.
According to Bayerischer Rundfunk, there is no known connection between the man and the child.
The suspect was arrested at the scene and is being investigated for attempted homicide.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
German rescue boat with 800 migrants reaches Sicilian port
A German humanitarian ship with more than 800 rescued migrants, including 15 very young children, steamed into a Sicilian port on Sunday after being granted permission by Italian authorities following days of waiting in the Mediterranean Sea.
World
Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens
Sudan's security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people Sunday in the capital of Khartoum, in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month's military coup.
World
Iran begins annual war games ahead of nuke talks with West
Iran's military began its annual war games in a coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, state TV reported Sunday, less than a month before upcoming nuclear talks with the West.
World
Nicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega sought a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sat in jail.
World
Man stabs 10-year-old child in Munich department store
A 57-year-old man stabbed a 10-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a department store in Munich on Saturday evening, German police told the news agency dpa.