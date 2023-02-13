A man was stabbed to death over the weekend in Brooklyn Park, officials said Monday.

Ricardo M. Pates, 40, of Brooklyn Park, was taken by emergency responders to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he died shortly after 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 8600 block of Tessman Circle, police said. A 911 call sent officers to the residence, where they found Pates outside, according to police.

No arrests have been announced, and as of Monday police had yet to elaborate on any of the circumstances leading up to what the medical examiner's office classified as a homicide from "multiple sharp force injuries."

Police said in a statement that "all parties at the residence, where the incident occurred, were identified by officers and are cooperating with the investigation. There are no outstanding suspects being sought by police."