A man was stabbed to death this week at an apartment complex in St. Louis Park, said officials, who also announced an arrest.

Logan G. Barham, 22, suffered a stab wound to the chest Tuesday at the Westwood Gardens apartments in the 7300 block of Cedar Lake Road, just west of Louisiana Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and police said.

Police and fire personnel arrived at the complex at about 2:35 p.m. for what they were told was a medical call, said police spokeswoman Jacque Smith.

Barham, of St. Louis Park, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center and died there that afternoon, the examiner's office said.

A woman known to Barham was arrested, said Smith. Jail records say the 23-year-old was booked at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday on suspicion of murder. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Public records show that Barham lived at the apartment complex, as has the woman.

Smith did not address a motive or explain the circumstances leading up to the killing.