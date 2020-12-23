A man who was stabbed early this week in a home south of Jordan has died, and a suspect remains jailed and awaiting charges.

Casey J. Trutnau, 23, of Jordan, died Tuesday morning at HCMC after being stabbed Monday afternoon at a residence in the 4400 block of Cedar Valley Lane in Sand Creek Township, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.

Trutnau was stabbed in the face and back, according to emergency dispatch audio.

A 23-year-old man who lives at the home was arrested at the scene. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

"Our investigators are working hard to obtain answers regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident," said Sheriff Luke Hennen.

