A man was shot to death Tuesday night in St. Paul, where there were multiple people with guns, officials said.

The gunfire occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday off Payne Avenue and just west of the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

A resident in the 600 block of Preble Street called 911 said "people with guns were outside," and shots were fired within 30 seconds, a statement from police read.

An officer nearby heard the gunfire and went to the scene, according to police. The officer found a wounded man and called for additional police, the statement continued.

Fire Department medics arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. The man's identity has yet to be released.

Police have announced no arrests. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

There have been 32 homicides in St. Paul this year.