MEXICO CITY — Authorities in Mexico said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

Police in the southern state of Guerrero said the shooting attack occurred Monday at the Majahua beach in Puerto Marques, just off Acapulco's main bay.

Puerto Marques is on the eastern side of Acapulco and is home to more upscale tourism than the main bay, which has been battered by violence for the last 15 years.

The attackers then apparently fled in the boat.

The attack came after a series of killings on Mexico's Caribbean coast put the country's tourism industry on edge.

The most recent incident was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead.

That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

In October, California travel blogger Anjali Ryot of San Jose, California, and German citizen Jennifer Henzold were killed by crossfire during what prosecutors said appeared to be a clash over street-level drug sales in the nearby resort of Tulum.

Three other foreign tourists were wounded in the Oct. 20 shooting at a street-side eatery right off Tulum's main strip. They included two German men and a Dutch woman.