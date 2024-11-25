Minneapolis

Man shot to death near Minneapolis park identified

Ivan J. Bercier, 28, was shot at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to police records.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 3:57PM
Minneapolis squad car (Minneapolis Police Department)

Officials on Monday identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend near a south Minneapolis park.

Ivan J. Bercier, 28, was shot at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday at an address in the 2400 block of 17th Avenue S., according to police records. Recent court filings list his last known address as being in St. Paul.

No arrests have been announced.

According to police:

Officers responding to reports of three gunshots around 4:45 a.m. found a wounded Bercier near East Phillips Park. He was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he died.

“This is a tragic event that occurred in a neighborhood near a park and a church,” read a statement from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. ”We need anyone with information about what happened to contact us immediately.”

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. Tips are also being received by CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Woman spared prison for aiding an offender in fatal shooting at Minneapolis gas station

card image

If she abides by terms while on probation for three years, her sentence can be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Minneapolis

Minneapolis leaders celebrate reopening of Hennepin Avenue in Uptown after reconstruction

card image

Business

Minneapolis Downtown Council reveals newest 10-year plan to revive the city’s core

card image