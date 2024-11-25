Officials on Monday identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend near a south Minneapolis park.
Man shot to death near Minneapolis park identified
Ivan J. Bercier, 28, was shot at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday at an address in the 2400 block of 17th Avenue S., according to police records. Recent court filings list his last known address as being in St. Paul.
No arrests have been announced.
According to police:
Officers responding to reports of three gunshots around 4:45 a.m. found a wounded Bercier near East Phillips Park. He was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where he died.
“This is a tragic event that occurred in a neighborhood near a park and a church,” read a statement from Police Chief Brian O’Hara. ”We need anyone with information about what happened to contact us immediately.”
Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or 612-673-5845. Tips are also being received by CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
