A man was shot to death Thursday night in north Minneapolis, authorities said.
The gunfire occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. 21st Avenue, where officers located a wounded man in his late 20s on the ground, police said.
Emergency responders took him from the scene about a block north of West Broadway to the hospital, where he died, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.
No arrests have been announced.
Anyone with information about either case in this shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at CrimeStoppersMN.org.
All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.
