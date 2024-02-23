NEW YORK — A 45-year-old man was shot to death in a New York City subway car early Friday morning, police said.
The New York Police Department said the man was shot in the torso around 5 a.m. as he was riding a southbound D Train that was pulling into the 182-183 Streets station in the Bronx.
Officers found the man unconscious and he was later pronounced dead at the nearby St. Barnabas Hospital.
Authorities said they are searching for three men who fled the train after the shooting. No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.
Trains were skipping the station during the Friday morning commute, officials said.
