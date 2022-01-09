A man was shot to death Saturday night in Minneapolis, the city's first homicide of 2022, police said.

About 9:40 p.m., officers went to the 4200 block of S. 11th Avenue on a report of shots fire and a vehicle that had crashed into parked cars, according to a statement Saturday night from Minneapolis police.

When they arrived, they found CPR was being performed on a man lying in the street. Officers taking over the life-saving efforts found the man had a gunshot wound. An ambulance took him to HCMC, where he died, authorities said.

Police were still investigating Saturday night and had limited information on what else happened and who was involved, they said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy and release the identity and any other information.

Minneapolis had 97th homicides in 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.

A surge in gun violence in 2021, especially in the city's most diverse and lowest-income neighborhoods, fueled the second straight year of what has become Minneapolis' deadliest period in a generation. The homicide count this year surpassed 2020's 84 reported killings and doubled 2019's.

Staff writer Alex Chhith contributed to this report.