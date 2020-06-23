A man who was shot several times Sunday morning outside a bar and restaurant in Crystal has died.

Officers found a 27-year-old man lying in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds when they arrived at Big Louie's Bar and Grill on the 5200 block of W. Broadway just after 2 a.m.

Police and paramedics rendered aid at the scene and rushed the man to a hospital, where he died, said Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators were looking into a witness report about a white SUV spotted speeding away from the area, Hubbard said. On Monday, police said they have found the SUV but did not say if or how it might be connected to the crime.

No one had been arrested as of Monday.

Police believe the incident was not a random act, he said, and that there is no danger to the public.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Crystal Police Department at 763-531-1020.

Tim Harlow