A man was fatally shot inside a residence on St. Paul's West Side late Tuesday and police continue to look for the shooter.

Officers responding to reports of multiple gun shots arrived on the 700 block of Winslow Avenue about 10:15 p.m. and found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds, St. Paul Police said in a news release.

Police and paramedics from the St. Paul Fire Department unsuccessfully rendered aid, and the victim died at the scene, the release said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators processed the scene and began looking for evidence and for possible witnesses in hopes of identifying any suspects.

While no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

The homicide was the 6th of 2022 in St. Paul.