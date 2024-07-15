A man shot late at night last week in north Minneapolis has died, officials said Monday.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. on July 8 just north of West Broadway in the 2000 block of N. Emerson Avenue, according to police records.
Officers arrived and gave aid to the 29-year-old victim until fire and emergency medical personnel took over before he was hospitalized in critical condition, the police incident report noted.
The man's identity has yet to be released. Officials have yet to say when he died.
No arrests have been announced.
