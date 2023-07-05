A man was shot west of downtown Minneapolis late Tuesday night and later died at the hospital, police said.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Olson Memorial Highway about midnight and arrived to find a man believed to be in his 40s with a life-threatening gunshot wound, said spokesman Brian Feintech.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died, Feintech said.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was outside a residence in the Near North neighborhood when he was shot, Feintech said.

Nobody has been arrested.

Anybody with information can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip at CrimeStoppersMN.org.