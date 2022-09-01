Tap the bookmark to save this article.

St. Paul police on Thursday morning continued to look for suspects after a man was fatally shot in the city's North End neighborhood.

Officers went to the area of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue about 10 p.m. Wednesday after getting calls about shots fired. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. David McCabe, a police department spokesman.

Paramedics arrived at the scene in the and pronounced the man dead, McCabe said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

His death marks the 24th homicide in St. Paul this year.

Investigators remained on the scene overnight and asked for anybody with information to call the St. Paul Police Department's Homicide Unit at 651-266-5650.