A man was shot and sustained life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis' Stevens Square neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Minneapolis Police Department officers from the Fifth Precinct responded around 4:22 p.m. to the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue and found a man lying unconscious with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Minneapolis Sgt. Garrett Parten.

Officers provided medical aid, and the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Homicide investigators later responded to begin an investigation, which is ongoing, Parten said. There have been no arrests so far, and police did not provide additional details about the circumstances of the shooting or suspects Tuesday evening.