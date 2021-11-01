A man was fatally shot early Sunday afternoon near the 3600 block of Fremont Avenue N., authorities said.
He was shot around 1:18 p.m. and then transported in a private vehicle to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died, police said.
"Preliminary information indicates that the shooter and victim were known to each other and this appears to be an isolated incident," police said in a news release. No arrests have been made.
It is the city's 81st homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.
Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668
Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job
Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job
