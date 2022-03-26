A passenger riding the St. Paul light-rail was shot by another man on an eastbound Green Line train Friday afternoon.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla didn't have information Saturday about what preceded the shooting, which Transit officers responded to shortly after 1:40 p.m. The suspect fled on foot from the Lexington Parkway station. Paramedics took the victim, who had two gunshot wounds to the leg, to Regions Hospital.

Police were still seeking the suspect as of Saturday afternoon. Padilla noted that Metro Transit Police Department investigators have extensive video footage on the trains and platforms to assist with their search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Transit's TipLine at 612-349-7222. (Messages can be left anonymously or with a name and phone number and an officer will return the call.)