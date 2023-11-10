A man was shot in the head and killed while sitting in an SUV in northeast Minneapolis, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of NE. University Avenue, police said.

The victim was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office as Malik R. Payne, 28, of Brooklyn Center.

Police have identified a 40-year-old man from Apple Valley as a suspect but he has yet to be charged in connection with the shooting. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

In the meantime, the suspect remains jailed in connection with illegal possession of a long knife outside the Walmart in Bloomington in August.

Officers dispatched to the scene found Payne in a BMW SUV with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report. The officers officers checked for a pulse, found none, and then removed him from the vehicle.

The officers started cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Payne until emergency medical responders arrived and took him to HCMC, where he was declared dead around 11:35 p.m.

There have been 53 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 76 in 2022 at this time last year in the city.