Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A 34-year-old man shot Friday night in north Minneapolis has died of his injuries, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting late Friday night at 328 W. Broadway and discovered Jerry Leonard Calhoun unconscious with gunshot wounds, Minneapolis police said Sunday in a news release.

Calhoun was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital; he died there Saturday.

Three other people soon arrived to North Memorial in private cars, apparently from the same shooting: A pregnant 21-year-old woman with potentially critical gunshot wounds, another man in his 30s with noncritical gunshot wounds and a pregnant 17-year-old female with noncritical gunshot wounds.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the shots may have come from a vehicle.

City data show that gunfire this year has injured 406 people and been reported more than 6,600 times.

Calhoun's death is the 65th homicide in Minneapolis this year, according to data tracked by the Star Tribune.