Authorities on Sunday identified the man who was shot to death while sitting in a car last week in near where he lived in south Minneapolis.

Trevante T. Byrd, 23, was shot multiple times Thursday and died that night at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said Sunday that they have made no arrests and have no recent developments to share.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the Ventura Village community near S. 13th Avenue and E. 22nd Street, police spokesman John Elder said.

That’s close to Byrd’s home, Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Peavey Field Park.

Officers responded to the scene, and neighbors told police that “private parties” had taken Byrd to HCMC after he was shot as he sat in a vehicle, Elder said.