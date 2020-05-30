A man was found shot and killed early Friday in St. Paul by someone who remains at large, authorities said.

Police were alerted to a man in distress shortly after midnight outside in the 700 block of S. Lexington Parkway near Otto Avenue, police said.

Officers found a man who had been shot. Fire Department medics took him to Regions Hospital, where he died, according to police. Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

There is “no reason to believe [the shooting] is related to the riots” elsewhere in the city in connection with the death of George Floyd after he was detained by police in Minneapolis on Monday.

As police interview potential witnesses and collect evidence at the scene, they also are asking anyone with information about the killing to call them at 651-266-5650.

It is the city’s 14th homicide this year.