Two people are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park.

Officers went to a residence in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive at about 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. Police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, an advisory from Brooklyn Park police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures until firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the advisory said.

Two people at the scene were arrested and booked into Brooklyn Park jail for aiding and abetting the commission of a crime, police said.

No other information was immediately available.