Two people are in custody in connection with a fatal shooting Wednesday night in Brooklyn Park.
Officers went to a residence in the 7800 block of Tessman Drive at about 11:30 p.m. after getting a call about a shooting. Police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, an advisory from Brooklyn Park police said.
Officers performed life-saving measures until firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, the advisory said.
Two people at the scene were arrested and booked into Brooklyn Park jail for aiding and abetting the commission of a crime, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
North Metro
Man shot dead in Brooklyn Park, two arrested
Police found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest inside a residence on Tessman Drive.
Duluth
Catalyst brings TV execs and hopeful writers together in Duluth
The festival gets creatives in front of professionals who can help them — and into Duluth, where they can set their shows.
St. Paul
Construction worker killed in downtown St. Paul
Police say the man was struck by a dump truck.
Minneapolis
Trial of Chinese billionaire accused of rape likely to draw interest beyond the Twin Cities
Jurors will decide whether Richard Liu plied a University of Minnesota student from China with alcohol and raped her, as she claims, or whether the student fabricated the accusation in hopes of a financial windfall.
High Schools
Teen charged in the Richfield shooting reportedly clashed earlier with one victim
The 15-year-old has had prior unspecified "police contacts" and was involved in an altercation with one of the shooting victims this month at a fast-food restaurant, a court filing said.