The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday identified a man wounded when he was shot by police officers Monday near his home in Coon Rapids.

Bryce Kelly Matthews, 26, remains in serious but stable condition at HCMC in Minneapolis, the BCA said in a news release.

Matthews was shot after Coon Rapids police responded to a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Monday that a man was suffering from a mental health crisis outside his home and had a gun in his waistband. Officers first shot Matthews, who by then was holding the weapon, with beanbag rounds, but he walked away from them and through the residential area southeast of the intersection of Hanson Boulevard and Main Street. Officers continued to engage with him, asking him to put down the weapon, and again fired beanbag rounds, the BCA said.

Anoka County sheriff's deputies soon arrived on the scene. At one point two police officers discharged their firearms, striking Matthews, then additional beanbag rounds were fired at him, the BCA said.

Paramedics treated Matthews at the scene and took him to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He was later transferred to HCMC.

Investigators recovered a Sig Sauer P320-M17 pellet gun at the scene, the BCA said.

Parts of the 17-minute encounter were captured on dashboard cameras and other parts on body cameras worn by Anoka County sheriff's deputies. Coon Rapids officers do not wear body cameras.

After its investigation, the BCA will provide its findings to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

Meanwhile, the Coon Rapids officers who discharged weapons at Matthews have been identified. All are on standards administrative leave. They are:

• Officer Derek Berggran, three years in law enforcement, discharged his firearm.

• Officer Stephen Beberg, 28 years in law enforcement, discharged his firearm.

• Sgt. Micheal Blair, 19 years in law enforcement, fired beanbag rounds.

• Sgt. Adam Jacobson, 15 years in law enforcement, fired beanbag rounds.

BCA agents interviewed Blair and Jacobson. Officers Berggran and Beberg provided written statements, the BCA said.