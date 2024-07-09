An altercation may have led to a shooting at a south Minneapolis light-rail platform that left a man in critical condition.

Shots were fired about 3:45 p.m. outside the north tower of the Lake Street/Midtown light-rail platform near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue, said Nikki Muehlhausen, a spokeswoman with Metro Transit police.

Responding officers found a 26-year-old man nearby with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, Muehlhausen said.

A review of surveillance video showed an altercation between the gunman and the victim ensued before shots were fired, according to police.

"It appears the suspects were familiar with the victim," said Chief Ernest Morales III. "I want to make this clear: This incident was not transit-related. These are known individuals who often loiter outside the businesses adjacent to the light rail station."

No one has been arrested.

Anybody with information is asked to Metro Transit Police Department's anonymous tip line at 612-349-7222.



