A man was shot and killed along Interstate 94 Sunday evening in north Minneapolis, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Dowling Avenue, according to police, who confirmed they are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No arrests have been immediately announced, and police have not released the circumstances behind the shooting.

Eastbound I-94 was closed during the evening as police continued to investigate. It is the city's 63rd homicide of the year, according to a Star Tribune database.

CHRISTINA SAINT LOUIS