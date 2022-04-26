Police are investigating a fatal shooting early Tuesday in St. Paul.
Officers arrived shortly after midnight to the 200 block of Bates Avenue and found the man, believed to be in his 30s, with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers attempted to render aid and called for St. Paul Fire medics, who responded and pronounced the man dead, according to police. His identity has yet to be released.
No arrests have been announced.
Police investigators are looking for potential witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650.
There have been 14 homicides so far in the city.
