Nation

Man shot and killed by New York state police after he opened fire on their barracks

A man was fatally shot by troopers Wednesday after he fired several rounds at a State Police barracks in upstate New York, authorities said.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 9:05PM

MALTA, New York — A man was fatally shot by troopers Wednesday after he fired several rounds at a State Police barracks in upstate New York, authorities said.

The man opened fire with a ''hunting-style rifle'' shortly before 2 p.m. at the Saratoga barracks in Malta, located about 30 miles (48 km) north of the capital city of Albany, police said in a statement.

After receiving a report of shots fired near the barracks, troopers left the building and ''engaged the suspect, fatally wounding the individual,'' according to the statement.

Roads surrounding the barracks were closed about two hours later as police investigated.

Police said the shooting posed no ongoing threat to public safety.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Kash Patel has been replaced by Army Secretary Driscoll as acting head of the ATF, AP sources say

FBI Director Kash Patel has been removed as the acting chief of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and has been replaced with the Army secretary, three people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Nation

Trump: Israel would be 'leader' of Iran strike if Tehran doesn't give up nuclear weapons program

Nation

The Latest: Treasury secretary says Trump will keep 10% import tariff, raise import tax on China