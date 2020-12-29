One man is dead and another jailed after a suspected road rage incident in western Wisconsin, authorities said Tuesday.

Lauritz Robertson, 45, of Barron, was shot and killed at 4:45 p.m. Monday in Barron on N. Mill Street, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

A 20-year-old man from nearby Cumberland fled the scene, but later turned himself in. He is currently jailed on suspicion of killing Robertson. Charges are expected later this week. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A 911 caller reported that a man had been shot and the gunman had fled in a car.

As officers were en route, the suspect called 911 and was arrested in the parking lot of the Barron County Justice Center.

"Initial investigation shows a possible road rage incident took place," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office, which has yet to elaborate on that assessment.

