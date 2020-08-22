ST. PAUL, Minn. — A hiker suffered severe injuries after he fell off a cliff at a state park on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border Friday.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, the man was hiking with his wife in Interstate State Park around midday when he stopped to look over a ledge known as Angle Rock and fell.

He plummeted 30 feet, landing on rocks in the St. Croix River, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. He was rescued by boat and flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he's believed to be in critical condition.

Authorities have not released the man's name. A sheriff's spokesman said he's about 60 years old.