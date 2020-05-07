A man was shot and seriously injured in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday night and police are still looking for a suspect.
Police were called about 7:30 p.m. to a strip mall on the 5700 block of N. Xerxes Avenue about a man who had been shot. Officers and paramedics rendered medical aid to the victim who was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
“The victim sustained serious injuries,” said Cmdr. Garett Flesland.
Officers from five agencies and a K-9 searched the area for the gunman, but none was found, Flesland said.
Detectives continue to look for additional evidence and speak with witnesses. But based on evidence recovered so far, “we do not believe this to be a random incident,” Flesland said.
