As a convicted man attempted to apologize Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court for killing an innocent 6-year-old girl during high-speed chase with police last summer, the judge stopped him with a stern interjection.

"It wasn't a mistake. It was intentional, outrageous conduct, pure and simple," Judge Peter Cahill told Hakeem W. Muhammad. "There is nothing you can say to put yourself in good light. No matter what punishment I can give you, it can't be compared to the pain the family feels."

Hakeem W. Muhammad at sentencing.

Muhammad, 29, received the maximum penalty of nearly 23 years after pleading guilty to two felony counts, causing a death and inflicting great bodily harm while fleeing police, in connection with the collision at N. 53rd and Humboldt avenues that killed Blessings McLaurin-Grey, a Disney-princess obsessed girl who beat the odds of a rare chromosomal disorder only to have her life snuffed out by Muhammad as she headed home from the pool last summer on July 15. Blessings' 15-year-old cousin was also severely injured in the crash. Wanted on an outstanding murder warrant, he topped speeds of 90 mph on Brooklyn Center residential streets before colliding with a car carrying Blessings and her cousins.

"What I thought was going to be a fun day for my kids and niece turned out to be one of the worst days of my life," Blessings' aunt April McHerron said.

She can't shake that feeling of helplessness or the look on the kids' faces out of her head.

Grief filled the courtroom not only from Blessings' family, but across the aisle sat loved ones of Devan Dampier, 29, who Muhammad is accused of fatally shooting on April 7, 2022, in north Minneapolis.

Dampier's 11-year-old daughter Peyton Parayno said she is sad, confused and angry that her dad, a "kind-hearted man," is gone but Muhammad is still here.

"He had no reason to hurt him or that little girl," Parayno cried out while being held tightly by her mother Alsaisha Lingbeck, Dampier's fiancé.

Peyton Parayno, 11, is flanked by her grandma and aunt as she speaks with media after sentencing of Hakeem W. Muhammad, who is also accused of killing the girl’s father three months before the fatal crash that killed Blessings McLaurin-Grey.

As Blessings' mother Diane McLaurin started reading her victim impact statement, she broke down into tears and placed her head on the podium. Unable to carry on, a victim advocate put her hand on McLaurin's back in comfort and read it to Cahill instead.

"The system put her in harm's way to catch the bad guy... I have received the maximum sentence. When you grieve the loss of a child it's never in the natural order of things. For a child to die before her parents is a nightmare that never ends."

The statement ended with a painful rendition of Blessings' favorite song "Let It Go" from the hit movie Frozen. Blessings' father Cortel Grey said it's impossible to forgive or forget.

Hennepin County victim advocate Sonita King reads an impact statement on behalf of Blessings’ mother Diane McLaurin, who was too overcome with emotion to read the statement to District Judge Peter Cahill.

"Not a day goes by that we don't speak of Blessings. Not a holiday goes by that we don't huddle together and cry," Grey said.

This weekend is Father's Day and his birthday. He's left reflecting on Blessings' butterfly kisses, joyfulness and fighting spirit. "My baby was a warrior," he said.

Blessings' family uprooted life in Illinois and moved to the Twin Cities four years ago after finding hope in doctors at the Children's Hospital to treat her Turner syndrome. Grey has since moved back to Illinois because he said there's nothing for him here now.

They laid her to rest in tiny pink casket while wearing a sparkling tiara and sunglasses.

Grey said he will continue fighting for changes to police high-speed chase policies to avoid what happened to his daughter. The family has retained attorney Lee Hutton, who plans to take civil action.

Muhammed said before Cahill handed down his sentence that "every day I wish it would've been me instead of their daughter."

Grey said Muhammed should've been charged and convicted of murder.

His family hopes that greater accountability comes out of the case stemming from Dampier's murder. That trial is slated for October.