ST. CLOUD — A 22-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in prison for his role in an armed robbery in central Minnesota last year.

Emmanuel G. Johnson was charged with three felony counts following a shooting in March 2022 that seriously injured a teenager.

According to court documents, Johnson asked St. Cloud man Grant A. Monaghan, now 22, to help him sell a gun. Monaghan reportedly drove Johnson to Avon to meet with the gun purchaser on March 8, 2022.

Monaghan told authorities Johnson shot the 18-year-old buyer in the chest after the man handed Johnson money for the firearm, court documents state. The wounded man ran from the vehicle and was later taken by air to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a bullet path through the shoulder area of the front passenger seat, where Johnson was reportedly sitting during the shooting.

Last year, Monaghan pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting first-degree robbery and was sentenced to three years in prison.

In October, Johnson pleaded guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting an armed robbery. On Thursday, Stearns County Judge Andrew Pearson sentenced Johnson to five years and seven months in prison, with credit for 78 days served. Pearson also ordered Johnson and Monaghan to pay $1,800 in restitution to the victim.