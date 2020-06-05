A man was found dead inside a car parked near North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale late Thursday, but police suspect that he ended up at the hospital after being shot in north Minneapolis.

Police spokesman John Elder said a hospital employee noticed the car parked nearby and thought it was suspicious enough to alert a nearby Hennepin County sheriff’s deputy. The man in the car was dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Elder said.

Map: Scenes tied to shooting death

He said police have reason to believe the shooting occurred in the 3300 block of N. Colfax Avenue, where earlier they received a report of shots fired, and was driven to the hospital by himself or someone else.

The victim’s name and age have not been released; an autopsy is scheduled in the next few days.

His death was the city’s 19th homicide of the year, and the fourth since last Friday.

In an earlier shooting on Thursday, a man was struck by gunfire in the 700 block of S. 14th Street under undetermined circumstances.