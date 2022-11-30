AL RAYYAN, Qatar — A man ran onto the field with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag midway through the second half of the World Cup match between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.
The man ran across the field at Education City. He did some acrobatic jumps before security sprinted onto the field. He was then dragged off the field as one Tunisia player appeared to ask the security officials to go easy on him.
Tunisia was leading 1-0 at the time.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Gophers' Taylor Landfair named Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year
After missing the bulk of last season with a torn abdominal muscle, Landfair anchored the Gophers and led the Big Ten in points and kills.
Sports
Neymar continues ankle treatment in pool at the World Cup
Brazil forward Neymar was undergoing ankle treatment in a swimming pool Wednesday to try to recover in time to play again at the World Cup.
Sports
Man runs onto field during Tunisia-France match at World Cup
A man ran onto the field with what appeared to be a Palestinian flag midway through the second half of the World Cup match between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.
Sports
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team's 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday.
Sports
Beasts of East: All 8 NFL teams in East divisions above .500
Two years after no team in the NFC East won more than seven games, all four have pulled off the trick with six weeks to go.