A loud noise sent a northwestern Wisconsin man dashing out of his home to the highway, where he rescued three newly born fawns from passing traffic as their mother lay dead nearby after being hit by a car.

The doe was hit Friday evening south of Wheeler in Dunn County, setting in motion a rescue mission on behalf of the spotted newborns, according to the Sheriff's Office and the citizens who made survival a reality for all three fawns.

Tasia Kelley, of nearby Boyceville, said she was heading home on northbound Hwy. 25 and "hit the doe coming from the west. I never saw her coming."

Kelley said the pregnant deer "hit the front end of my car with her shoulder, and then she whipped around. Her butt hit my fender," leaving the mother dead in the ditch and her fawns on the highway.

Nearby resident Dustin Eckert heard the commotion, saw the fawns "and picked them up off the road," Kelley said. "He had to dodge a truck. There was traffic that wasn't even stopping."

Eckert said he first saw the doe in the ditch and then looked to the highway, where "I could see eyes on the road. I got closer and closer. Then I happened to hear bleats. I saw one baby deer in the middle of the road and the other two off to the shoulder."

Sheriff’s Deputy Brennan Porter, left, and Sgt. Josh Christenson had their hands full with three fawns whose mother did not survive being hit by a vehicle in northwestern Wisconsin.

The doe "had the babies as she was flying off the road," the 32-year-old Eckert said. "It was a miracle they weren't hurt. ... Only one of them had a little bit of road rash."

Eckert's wife, Caillie, provided towels and brought the swaddled newborns back to their home, where she and Kelley combined to feed the fawns. Caillie Eckert provided the bottles meant for feeding kittens while Kelley retrieved a farm animal milk supplement from her home.

Deputies arrived, and the fawns were taken back to the Sheriff's Office and cared for there before being moved to the Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release in Colfax, Wis.

Patti Stangel, who runs the rehab center, said Sunday afternoon that the one female and two male fawns "all have a great attitude and are doing fantastic."

Stangel said one has a bandage around an injured ankle, but the three otherwise came away unscathed. The trio will be cared for until around Labor Day before being set free.

"It's amazing to have all three of them make it," said the 29-year-old Kelley, an avid angler and deer hunter who works as an excavation operator.

While she lives on a hobby farm with goats and pigs, Kelley said she has no designs on raising the fawns herself.

"They'll have to go back in the wild," she said.

Dustin Eckert also is a deer hunter but he acknowledged having s soft spot for baby animals.

"As I walked up the drive with them," he recalled, "I thought 'I don't know if I can hunt deer anymore.' This [experience] takes a different turn on things for you."