Man rescued from St. Paul sewer after being trapped for days

A man was pulled from a sewer opening in St. Paul on Tuesday morning after reportedly being trapped underground for several days.
St. Paul Fire’s advanced technical rescue team responded around 11 a.m. to 435 University Av. on a report of a person in a sewer opening that needed rescue. They found the man 10 to 12 feet below ground, conscious and alert, and hetold responders he had been stuck there for three to four days, according to fire officials.
Firefighters used a rope system to lower a rescuer into the opening and bring the man safely back to street level. He was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and taken to a hospital.
It’s unclear how the man ended up in the sewer or why he was unable to get out. An investigation is ongoing.