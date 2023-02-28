More from Star Tribune
Corduroy: Behind the Curtain
Dean Holt prepares to portray the beloved children's book character, Corduroy, in a performance Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis.
Photography
Man receives maximum sentence for murder Deshaun Hill
Cody Fohrenkam received the maximum 38 1/2-year prison sentence Tuesday for the murder of Deshaun Hill Jr., a Minneapolis North High rising football star who was gunned down last February while walking home from school.
www.startribune.com
Native Americans remember Wounded Knee
Native Americans met to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Wounded Knee occupation in Wounded Knee, South Dakota. The 71-day standoff with federal agents in 1973 brought international attention to the American Indian Movement, also known as AIM.
www.startribune.com
Twins play Red Sox during spring training
The Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox played during spring training on Monday, February 27, 2023 in Fort Myers.
www.startribune.com
Photos: 1973 Wounded Knee occupation
February 27 is the 50th anniversary of the 71-day standoff in with federal agents in Wounded Knee, South Dakota that brought international attention to the American Indian Movement, also known as AIM.