MOSCOW — Rescue workers combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the Georgian city of Batumi have pulled out a man still alive more than a full day after it collapsed.
Nine people are known to have died when a section of the five-story building collapsed Friday in the country's second-largest city.
The owner of a ground-floor apartment and two workers have been detained on suspicion that work in that apartment damaged a building wall and caused the collapse.
The 37-year-old man extracted from the rubble on Saturday was reported to be seriously injured and placed on a respirator in the hospital.
