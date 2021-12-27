LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged with fatally shooting two men at a busy restaurant in Kentucky has pleaded not guilty.
Karson Reitz, 21, appeared before a judge Sunday on murder charges in the shooting at the Roosters restaurant on Preston Highway in Louisville, news outlets reported. The judge set his bond at $1 million.
An arrest citation says security footage inside the restaurant shows Reitz shooting Michael Miller, 48, and Bradley Cross, 51, last week in the crowded restaurant and that he admitted to the shooting in a statement to a detective.
Reitz's attorney said during the court appearance that his client fired at the men in self-defense.
